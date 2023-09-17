Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.