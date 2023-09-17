Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $45.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.00 and a beta of 0.96. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,962,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $178,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,962,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,493 shares of company stock worth $872,014. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Natixis raised its stake in Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

