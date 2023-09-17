Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on the stock.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 14.28 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.94. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.18 million, a P/E ratio of 714.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Pan African Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 5.35%. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

