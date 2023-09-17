B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BGS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.93.

B&G Foods Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.40 million, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.45. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -262.07%.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 203.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in B&G Foods by 117.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

