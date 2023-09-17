Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bimini Capital Management Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of BMNM opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Bimini Capital Management has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Get Bimini Capital Management alerts:

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative net margin of 106.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.