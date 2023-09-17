BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $110.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

