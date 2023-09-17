BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.70

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.70 and traded as high as C$7.95. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 5,499 shares traded.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$92.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. BioSyent had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of C$7.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.3919647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

