BitCash Price Reaches $0.0008 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One BitCash coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. BitCash has a market capitalization of $17,091.26 and $2.48 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

