Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Tops One Day Volume of $81,194.21

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $81,194.21 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.26801022 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $77,360.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.