BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.21

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $9.73. BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 184,794 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 310,122 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 110,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

