BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.21

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $9.73. BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 184,794 shares.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
