Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Increased by City State Bank

City State Bank increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Block were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Block by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $89.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

