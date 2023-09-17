Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.19

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.19 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.50). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 806,178 shares traded.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.44. The company has a market capitalization of £723.96 million, a PE ratio of 394.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.

Insider Activity

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider John Scott bought 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £9,946.25 ($12,446.82). 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.