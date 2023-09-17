Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.13.

BA opened at $208.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.03. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

