Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Boliden AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Boliden AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boliden AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. DNB Markets lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $368.75.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

