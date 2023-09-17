BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.21

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.75. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 34,817 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Featured Stories

