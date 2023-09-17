Brickley Wealth Management Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 2,578,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

