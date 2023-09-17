Brickley Wealth Management Sells 274 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.73. The stock had a trading volume of 614,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.