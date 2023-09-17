Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $53.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.86.
Several brokerages recently commented on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
