Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) PT at $135.67

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CNMD opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.84. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,944,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,302,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

