Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

