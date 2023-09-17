Brookfield (NYSE:BN) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of BN opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.44.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BN. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,847,395,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,915,000 after buying an additional 4,567,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

