Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 33,690 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.02. 294,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,005. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

