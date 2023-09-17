Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 58,397 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 713,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $29,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 126.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $40.15. 892,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,590. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

