Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $34,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,698. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

