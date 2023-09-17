Brookstone Capital Management Buys 17,995 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,892,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,970. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

