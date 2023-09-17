Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,028 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 5.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $27,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 49.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 146,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $319,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS PMAY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 39,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

