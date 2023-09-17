Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,185 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 3.89% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 17,659.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 144,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 143,220 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 588,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 226,485 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000.

Shares of PFEB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,593 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $510.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

