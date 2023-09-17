Brookstone Capital Management Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,982 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 80,594,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,218,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

