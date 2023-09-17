Brookstone Capital Management Has $18.10 Million Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALTFree Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 4.71% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BALT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 103,277 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

(Free Report)

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.