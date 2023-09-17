Brookstone Capital Management Has $18.10 Million Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 4.71% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BALT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 103,277 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

