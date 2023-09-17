Brookstone Capital Management Has $55.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,324 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $55,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,667,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,235. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

