Brookstone Capital Management Has $63.79 Million Stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,438 shares during the period. Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 82.92% of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF worth $63,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFHG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 151.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period.

Get Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF alerts:

Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,223 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF Company Profile

The FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (FFHG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that seeks capital appreciation via a tactical approach. The fund holds ETFs tracking broad-based US equities (including leveraged or inverse equity) and US Treasurys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.