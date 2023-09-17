Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 258,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

