Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,899,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 955,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP remained flat at $20.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,901. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0598 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

