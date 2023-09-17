Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,694 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.54% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $24,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. 32,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,813. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $917.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.