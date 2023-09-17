Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,185. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

