Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,135 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,678,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,864,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

