Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $21,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,630. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

