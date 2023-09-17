Brookstone Capital Management Sells 23,002 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,045,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,002 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.90. 127,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,071. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

