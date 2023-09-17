Brookstone Capital Management Sells 76,890 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,890 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.17% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 118.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. 4,055,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.