Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,315. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

