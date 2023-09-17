Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

