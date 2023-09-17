Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 562 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 106,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 405,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,266,000 after acquiring an additional 472,231 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

