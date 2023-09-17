Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NYSE WHD opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cactus will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 108,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $6,106,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,321,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cactus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

