Camden Property Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 210.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $129.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.