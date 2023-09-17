Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 598,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

