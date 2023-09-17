Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Bought by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Cannae accounts for about 4.8% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned 0.22% of Cannae worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cannae by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 101,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.80). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

