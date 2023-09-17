Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.89.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $66.23.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

