Capital CS Group LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

