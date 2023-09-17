Capital CS Group LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $851.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $762.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.