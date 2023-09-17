Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 177,889 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $49,000.
Shares of HIO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 235,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,504. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
